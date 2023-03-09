Funeral services were held on 02/24/2023 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Andre Darrell Moss was born March 22, 1960, to the late Joe Moss and Ruth Ann Williams in Pine Bluff Arkansas. Andre graduated from Dollarway Sr. High School, and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy in 1979, and served his country very proudly for 20 years.

Petty Officer First Class Moss’s awards included Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Achievement Medal, two gold stars; Joint Meritorious; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy “E” Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal, four stars; Navy Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbons; Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS); and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS).

After his honorable Military service, he was employed with Life Cycle Engineering San Diego, CA, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) San Diego, CA. until his passing.

Andre loved to ride his motorcycle. When you saw his bike, leather jacket, helmet, and flags it would be a little confusing because you couldn’t tell if he loved the Military or the Raiders the most. He was proud to say he had love for both. After a ride or a long day, he would relax with a cigar and his favorite beverage.

Andre met his wife Trish in San Diego and united in holy matrimony in May 1999.

Andre passed on January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Moss Sr. and Ruth Ann Williams; and two brothers, Joe Moss Jr. and Ronald Holt Moss.

Andre’s precious memories will be cherished by his wife, Trish Moss; five children, Stacy Hill, Justin Randolph, Shaunte Wade, Etienne Thomas, and Andre Moss Jr.; eight sisters, Sheila Baines, Sharon Thompkins, Arlene Moore (Lee), Pamela Holt, Connie Logan, Lameco Butler, Yolanda Moss (Braswell), and Tiffany Hawkins; ten grandkids, Erik Magueyal, Trinity Williams-Hill, Passion Hill, Prince Hill, Patience Hill, Stacy Hill Jr., Timothy Tucker, J’Nya S. Sharpe, Jaleel Randolph, and Kye Farrow; one great-grandson, Noah Mercado; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who will miss him dearly.