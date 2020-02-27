Are You Ready to Vote? Know Your Deadlines

Information courtesy of the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters

2020 is an important year for elections: for president and for local offices, including Mayor, City Attorney, Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 and important statewide and local ballot measures that impact rent control, criminal justice, school funding and more. The primary election will be held March 3, 2020 and the general election will be held November 3, 2020. Are you ready? Here’s information to keep you informed:

Check Your Registration

You can check your voter registration status anytime to make sure it is current, and you are eligible to vote in the next election. You should be registered to vote at least 15 days before an election. If you missed the registration deadline for an upcoming election, you can conditionally register and vote provisionally during the 14 days prior to and including Election Day. Learn more about Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) online at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/Registration/conditional_registration.html .

Voting material mailings begin 29 days before the election. To make sure your voting materials are promptly delivered to you, please verify that you are registered correctly. You can check your registration status by visiting https://www2.sdcounty.ca.gov/rov/Eng/Voters.asp .

If you have recently submitted a voter registration form, please note that it can take several days to process your registration.

Register to Vote

You may register to vote in California, if you are:

A U.S. Citizen

A California Resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison, or on parole for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

You Can Pre-Register to Vote in California, if you are:

16 or 17 years old, and meet all the other requirements to vote

You will be automatically registered to vote on your 18th birthday

Changed Your Address, Name or Political Party?

If you recently moved, changed your name or want to change your political party, you need to re-register to vote. You do that by completing a new voter registration application. The Registrar of Voters office will recognize only your most recent registration, so you don’t need to cancel your previous registration unless you are moving out of the county.

Voter Notification Card

Within two to four weeks after registering or re-registering to vote, you will receive your Voter Notification Card in the mail. Review this card to ensure your information (political party preference, mail ballot voter status and address) is entered correctly.

Cancel Registration

If you are moving to another county or state, you may cancel your local registration at https://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/pdf/VoterCancellation.pdf. You may also use the form to cancel the registration of someone who has passed away.

For more information election information, sample ballots, videos, and what to expect on Election Day, vist www.sdvote.com. Stay informed and take a stand for your future and the future of your loved ones and your community. Vote Tuesday, March 3rd and Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020!