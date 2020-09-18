Beverly A. Story “Granny” was born on March 18, 1935 in Kansas City, MO, to Carl E. McFarland Sr. and Pearl W. Adams. God blessed them with six children. Shyrlye White (passed), Carl E. McFarland Jr., Eugene McFarland (passed), Sydney McFarland (passed) and Glenda Hall. Beverly went to eternal rest in San Diego on Monday, August 24, 2020, where she has been residing since 1961.

Beverly attended Kansas City’s public school’s system graduating from R.T. Cole Vocational High School. She later received her cosmetology license in Missouri and California.

Beverly married Charles W. Story, Sr (also from Kansas City). Through this union they were blessed with five children Janet Story, Charles W. Story Jr. (passed on May 20,2020), Linda French, Shelli “Pearl Ausler, and Terri “Tut” Story. As a marine family, Charles was transferred to San Diego in 1959 where they raised their family. Beverly enjoyed helping raise her 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly was a devoted Christian who loved and praised the Lord. She dedicated most of her adult life teaching Sunday school and volunteering at Valencia Park Elementary (where she was pinned with the name” Granny”). She was a part of the community that helped steer our youth to be better citizens, to become active in church and pursue their education. Through her involvement in the neighborhood watch program for the San Diego Police Dept., she became well known in the Southeastern Communities in San Diego.

Please join us in remembering our beloved and unique mother Beverly A. Story, in celebrating her life. The Story family asks that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank all those that have and continue to support our family. May she rest in heavenly peace.