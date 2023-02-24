Black Male Educators Wanted

Black men are largely underrepresented in the education industry, and that needs to change.

By Donnell Suggs, The Atlanta Voice, Word in Black 

Ken Kemp walked down the stairs of the College Park Library to greet his guest. A groundskeeper ignored the two men and continued to cut the grass with a riding mower. The noise made it hard for a conversation to take place. Kemp, a professional school counselor at a metro Atlanta charter school, is used to talking in extreme circumstances. He is the only Black male counselor at his school and spends a lot of time communicating with young Black men and women on how to block out the background noise and focus on the mission at hand.

“I just want to be a safe space and a representation for the students,” said Kemp, 37. He sees the disparity in his profession as a problem that can be solved, but it’s going to take some work.

