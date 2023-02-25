Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Creates Civil Rights Heroes Day

The state also recognized many other Maryland-born civil rights leaders, such as Harriett Tubman and Thurgood Marshall.

By Tashi McQueen,

Governor Wes Moore proclaimed Feb. 20, 2023, as Civil Rights Heroes Day in Maryland.

The Moore-Miller administration chose to honor the date of the death of Frederick Douglass, a Maryland-born former slave and author, to signal Maryland’s commitment to promoting his legacy.

“Our nation’s civil rights leaders’ legacies transcend race, nationality, and religion to inspire action and promote equality worldwide,” said Moore. “We will continue to lead in honor of their memory and for the future of all Marylanders as we seek to form a more perfect union both in our state and across the nation.”

The state also recognized many other Maryland-born civil rights leaders, such as Harriett Tubman and Thurgood Marshall.

The Maryland flag flew at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

