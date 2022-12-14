Blue Heart Foundation Honors Robert L. Dean

Every year, Blue Heart puts together a special recognition ceremony to honor community leaders, build community relationships and uplift and inspire the many promising youths who are striving and growing among us.

By Voice & Viewpoint

Robert Earl Dean, was among the honorees at The Blue Heart Foundation’s 16th Annual Christmas Breakfast Awards Ceremony held this past weekend. The community certainly came out to support this year’s festive event, which was held last Saturday, December 3 at The Four Points Sheraton Hotel on Aero Drive, San Diego.

“The community showed up and showed out! I am so proud of this team who has and continues to put everything they have to make the Blue Heart Foundation a success!” Blue Heart Foundation President/CEO Mathew Gordon remarked.

April Laster of Open Heart Leaders was awarded the Community Activist of the Year; Kesia H. Williams, M.A., was awarded the Shining Star Award; Anna Arancibia of the Jackie Robinson YMCA was awarded the D4 Game Changer Award; Penny Newell of SDG&E was awarded the Community Activist of the Year; CAFÉ X Co-Owners Khea Pollard and Cynthia Ajani received the Best New Business Award; UC San Diego student, Sterling Rawls, was awarded the Hope Scholar Award and Coach Robert Earl Dean was awarded the Mentor of The Year award.

The Foundation also celebrated being the recipient of a $100,000 LISC grant to finish their building project at the intersection of Euclid Ave and Imperial Avenue, new partnerships with Alaska Airlines, Junior Achievement of San Diego County, Cuyamaca College, Finest City Improv to promote financial literacy, and improve communication skills, increase college graduation rates among the youth.

Guests were treated to a hearty buffet breakfast, inspirational speakers, and entertainment by DJ D-Nyce and Tamika J.