Book Review: Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell pens powerful graphic memoir ‘The Talk’

The result is a thought-provoking memoir beautifully rendered in expressive artwork for a powerful piece that’s easy to devour but harder to digest.

By DONNA EDWARDS, AP News

“The Talk” by Darrin Bell (Henry Holt & Company)

Seeing the other children at the park playing with water guns, Darrin asks his mom for one. Her immediate response: No.

Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Darrin Bell’s graphic memoir “The Talk” begins around age 6, when his mom first has “the talk” with him — the one about racism, fear and police brutality and the reason he can’t have a realistic water gun like the other kids. It follows him into adulthood, when he is confronted with having the talk with his own son.

From anxiety-inducing encounters with the police to the space shuttle Challenger’s failed mission and explosion, Bell presents his childhood with a graphic vulnerability. Jumping into young Darrin’s mind, showing him as Luke Skywalker training with Yoda, Bell captures the imagination of a child so thoroughly that the heavy, adult topic of police brutality stands in even starker contrast.