Bronx School Exposes Kids to Careers in the Construction Trades

Graduated students receive a CTE endorsement that gives them two years of work experience, which they can use to apply to New York City exams.

By Karen Juanita Carrillo, New York Amsterdam News, Word in Black

Joyce Pulphus, principal of Bronx Design & Construction Academy (BDCA) welcomed parents, alumni, and prospective students to the school’s second annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) fair on Friday, March 31.

“This is an opportunity, the CTE Fair is our opportunity to show you our greatness,” Pulphus boasted. The fair was a chance to show that BDCA is more than just a regular high school; Pulphus said it was an opportunity to prove that her high school “is a gem within the Bronx community.”

Outsiders were welcomed into the school and got to see the classrooms, or CTE shops, where students work every day. These CTE shops are where ninth through 12th graders learn trade skills like architectural engineering, HVAC engineering, carpentry technology, electrical engineering, and plumbing technology.

The school’s carpentry class is a huge room which holds two large houses. And every year, Kenneth Milani, BDCA’s physical education teacher explained, students use one of the houses as a model while they coordinate with the architecture class to design and construct a replica house––from the ground up. Once the house is finished, students in the electrical and plumbing classes come in and add their expertise to the job.

This is an opportunity, the CTE Fair is our opportunity to show you our greatness. JOYCE PULPHUS, PRINCIPAL OF BRONX DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION ACADEMY

All of the work is done to city code, noted Jeffrey Smalls, the CEO of Smalls Electrical Construction, Inc. “We had a city inspector come three years ago to make sure that everything within the building would be fine, and they passed,” Smalls, who was one of the co-founders of the BDCA in 2009, told the AmNews.

At one point, BDCA had been threatened with closure. But community members held rallies and gathered more than 6,000 signatures to fight to keep it open. Thalia Panton, the vice president of workforce development with the Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) also came to tour the CTE fair. The TDC was another founding partner of BDCA: Panton said her organization helps bring resources to the schools’ students.

“It’s always been a trade school, for 70 years. But when they were shutting it down, under Bloomberg, that’s when they jumped in, and they said they needed to keep a trade school in the Bronx,” Milani said.

According to plumbing teacher Denise Montes, “One of the benefits the students get from coming to this school, and the different skills that they learn in the 10th and 11th and 12th grades, is that by the time they graduate, if they successfully complete all their credits and pass their final exams, they graduate with something called a CTE endorsement. That gives them two years of work experience that they could apply to city exams.”

Being able to qualify for the plumber’s helper exam, Montes said, means that 18-year-old students graduating from BDCA could potentially find employment where they could earn more than $50 an hour.

___

The post Bronx school exposes kids to careers in the construction trades appeared first on New York Amsterdam News.