California Primary ’22: Black Candidates Advancing to the Nov. General Elections

California Black Media (CBM) reports that 68 Black candidates are running in 45 of the elections. That is 31% of the races. Blacks make up 5.8% of California’s population.

By Joe W. Bowers Jr., California Black Media

Polls closed for in-person voting at 8 p.m. on June 7, the final day of the Statewide Direct Primary Election.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be postmarked by the US Postal Service on or before June 7 and received no later than seven days after Election Day to be counted. The last day for county elections officials to certify election results is July 7.

The top two vote-getters in the primaries regardless of political affiliation advance to the November Election — whether one candidate receives the majority of the votes cast in the primary election. Only candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction or candidates for voter-nominated offices in special elections can win outright by getting a majority of the vote (over 50 %) in the primary election.

County elections officials will be conducting the semifinal official canvas of votes at least every two hours until completed and providing the results to the Secretary of State.

Preliminary results are available for the 145 statewide elections being held to fill state and federal offices.

This is a list of statewide races and Black candidates running:

Governor – Gavin Newsom (D) is projected to advance to the November General election and will face Brian Dahle (R). Black candidates failing to advance were Shawn Collins (R) in 6th place, Major Williams (R) in 8th place, Woodrow “Woody” Sanders III (No Party Preference) in 23rd place and Serge Fiankan (No Party Preference) in 26th place.

Lt. Governor – Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) is in second place and should advance to face incumbent Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in November.

Secretary of State – Incumbent Dr. Shirley Weber (D) the only Black candidate in the contest is leading by a wide margin over six opponents.

State Controller – Malia Cohen (D) the first African American woman to serve on the board of Equalization is running in second place behind Lanhee Chen (R).

Superintendent of Public Instruction – Incumbent Tony Thurmond has an overwhelming lead over his six opponents. He is below the 50% majority to win outright. Ainye E. Long, the other Black candidate is in second place but has a very narrow lead over the 3rd place and 4th place candidates.

California Insurance Commissioner – Incumbent Ricardo Lara (D) leads his eight challengers. His Black opponents are Vinson Eugene Allen (D) in 5th place, Jasper “Jay” Jackson (D) in 7th place and Veronika Fimbres (Green Party) running 8th.

US Senator – Two separate US Senate contests are on the ballot. One is the regular election for the full six-year term beginning January 3, 2023. The other is a special vacancy election, to complete the unexpired Senate term of Vice President Kamala Harris. Sen. Alex Padilla (D) who was chosen by Gov. Newsom to replace Harris leads the vote in both contests.

In the full-term contest, Padilla is ahead of 22 opponents. Black candidates not advancing to the November ballot are John Thompson Parker, (Peace and Freedom Party) running in 9th place, Akinyemi Agbede (D) in 11th place, Myron L. Hall (R) running 12th, Daphne Bradford, (No Party Preference) is 23rd and Deon D. Jenkins (No Party Preference) is 26th.

Candidates Hall is running 7th and Bradford is running 8th in the partial/unexpired term contest.

The Black candidates running for 17 US House seats are:

District 3 (Yuba) - Kermit Jones (D) is ahead of three other opponents and will advance to the General Election. This district leans Republican.

District 4 (Napa) - Jimih L. Jones (R) is running in 5th place. Rep. Mike Thompson (D) is leading in this race.

District 6 (Fair Oaks) - Tamika Hamilton (R) is in second place. Karla Black (R) is running 6th. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Ami Bera (D) is leading in this race.

District 8 (Vallejo) – Cheryl Sudduth (D) is running a distant 3rd. Rep. John Garamendi (D), a current member of Congress, is leading in this race.

District 9 (Stockton) – Jonathan Madison (R) is in 5th place. This congressional district leans Democratic. Josh Harder (D), a current member of Congress, is leading in this race.

District 12 (Oakland) – Barbara Lee (D) a current member of Congress representing District 13 (Oakland) is leading. Democrat Eric Wilson (D) is in 4th place.

District 25 (Riverside) – Brian E. Hawkins (R) is running second to Rep. Raul Ruiz (D). This is a solid Democratic district.

District 27 (Santa Clarita) – Quaye Quartey (D) is in 3rd place. Rep. Mike Garcia (R) is leading in this race.

District 30 (Burbank) - Ronda Kennedy (R) is in second place with a narrow lead over G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudio. Rep. Adam Schiff (D) is leading in this race.

District 32 (Sherman Oaks) – Aarika Samone Rhodes (D) is in 5th place. Rep. Brad Sherman (D) is leading in this race.

District 36 (Torrance) – Joe E. Collins III (R) is running second to. Rep. Ted W. Lieu (D). This is a solid Democratic district

District 37 (Los Angeles) – Sydney Kamlager (D) is in the lead. Jan C. Perry (D) is in second place and Daniel W. Lee (D) is running 3rd. Rep. Karen Bass (D) currently represents this district.

District 39 (Moreno Valley) – Aja Smith (R) is running second to Rep. Mark Takano (D). This is a solid Democratic district.

District 42 (Long Beach) – William Moses Summerville (D) is in 7th place. No current member of Congress was on the ballot for this race.

District 43 (Los Angeles) – Incumbent Maxine Waters (D) is in the lead. Allison Pratt (R) is in 3rd place and Jean M. Monestime (D) is running in fourth place.

District 44 (San Pedro) – Morris Falls Griffin (D) is in third place. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D), a current member of congress, is leading in this race.

District 49 (Carlsbad) – Nadia Bahia Smalley (D) is in 6th place. Mike Levin (D), a current member of Congress, is leading in this race.

Black candidates running for two State Senate seats are:

Senate District 16 (Bakersfield) – Gregory Tatum (R) is in 4th place. This a new district predicted to be a tossup for the Republicans and Democrats on the ballot.

Senate District 28 (Los Angeles) – Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D) is in the lead. Cheryl C. Turner (D) is in second place. Kamilah Victoria Moore (D) is running 4th and Jamaal A. Gulledge (D) is in 5th place.

Black candidates running for 19 State Assembly seats are:

District 6 (Sacramento) – Incumbent Kevin McCarty (D) is the vote leader and will be advancing to the November General Election.

Assembly District 10 (Elk Grove) – Eric M. Rigard (R) is in third place and Tecoy Porter (D) is running 4th. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 11 (Vallejo) – Incumbent Lori D. Wilson (D) is the vote leader advancing to the November General Election. This is a solid Democratic district.

Assembly District 12 (Marin) – Ida Times-Green (D) is in 4th place. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 18 (Oakland) – Incumbent Mia Bonta (D) ran unopposed for re-election.

Assembly District 20 (Alameda) – Jennifer Esteen (D) is in 4th place. Her opponents are two Democrats and a Republican. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 21 (San Mateo) – Maurice Goodman (D) is running in 6th place. He ran against five Democrats and a Republican. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 30 (San Luis Obispo) – Jon Wizard (D) is in 3rd place. He ran against three Democrats and a Republican. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent is on the ballot.

Assembly District 36 (Imperial) – Marlon G. Ware (D) is in a distance 3rd place. He is unlikely to advance to the November ballot.

Assembly District 39 (Palmdale) – Andrea Rosenthal (D) is in 3rd place. She had one Republican and two Democratic rivals. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 41 (Pasadena) – Incumbent Chris Holden (D) ran for re-election unopposed.

Assembly District 47 (Palm Springs) – Jamie Swain (D) is in 4th place. She is unlikely to advance to the November ballot.

Assembly District 55 (Los Angeles) – Incumbent Isaac G. Bryan (D) is in the lead. He will advance to the November General Election.

Assembly District 57 (Los Angeles) – Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) ran unopposed for re-election.

Assembly District 60 (Moreno Valley) – Corey A Jackson (D) is in second place. He has three opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 61 (Inglewood) – Robert Pullen-Miles (D) is leading this race. Tina Simone McKinnor (D) is in second place and James Arlandus Spencer (R) is running 3rd. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

In a special election to fill Assembly District 62 seat opened when Autumn Burke (D) resigned, McKinnor is leading Pullen-Miles.

Assembly District 65 (Compton) – Incumbent Mike Anthony Gipson (D) is leading in his re-election bid.

Assembly District 69 (Long Beach) – Al Austin II (D) is running in 2nd place and Janet Denise Foster(D) is in 3rd place. Four Democratic candidates are running for the seat. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 79 (La Mesa) – Incumbent Akilah Weber (D) is leading in her bid for re-election against two Republican opponents. This is a solid Democratic district.