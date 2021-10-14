Funeral services were held on October 5, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Carolyn Graham was born on April 11, 1925 in Camden, Arkansas to Robert and Rosie Lee Randall.

Carolyn raised four children and was a loving and a devoted grandmother. She supported her sons’ love of baseball and tirelessly manned the snack bar at their many Little League games. She enjoyed watching her San Diego Chargers and San Diego Padres.

She was well known for her cooking and loved sharing her meals with family and friends. When visiting, family would always flock to the kitchen to enjoy her soul food – collard greens, chili beans, cornbread and lemon cake were just a few of her specialties.

Carolyn was a longtime parishioner of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the choir. She loved singing and always looked forward to traveling for the choir performances.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Charles and daughters; Barbara and Evelyn. She is survived by her son, Eddie (Nina); grandchildren; Charles Jr, Marlon, Shelton, Brian, Eddie Jr., Marcus, and Alanna; and ten great-grandchildren.