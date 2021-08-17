Chamber Statement on County’s Vaccine Requirement Announcement

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce released the following statement from President and CEO Jerry Sanders regarding San Diego County’s announcement asking businesses to require vaccinations or weekly testing for all employees:

“We appreciate the County’s leadership and efforts to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The Chamber has encouraged people to get vaccinated since made available. It is the best way to ensure businesses can safely stay open.

“I would ask that everyone is patient and respects employers as they navigate decisions on vaccine verifications, as long as they continue following safety measures and guidelines— like those recommended by health experts and the CDC.

“I also encourage local businesses to do their part in helping us prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are a variety of ways companies can get involved, such as committing to provide set time off for vaccines or incentives and rewards.

“Earlier this year, the Chamber launched the Time To Vaccinate campaign to help support robust vaccination efforts in the San Diego workforce. The program offers helpful educational tools on what to expect after vaccination and legal considerations. Companies may visit our website to learn how they can support and encourage employees to get vaccinated at sdchamber.org/timetovaccinate.”