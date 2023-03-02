Arrangements by Preferred Cremation & Burial. Funeral Services were held on February 18, 2023

Chiquita Ann Williams was born to Ms. Helen G. Purvis and Tommy Cooper on February 6, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to Franklin, Virginia as an infant, and was raised by her maternal grandparents James and Helen Vaughan. She received her formal education at Hayden High School and graduated fifth in the class 1969.

Chiquita met the love of her life, Michael Williams, in the sixth grade. Michael proposed to Chiquita in their junior year of high school. Their classmates began referring to them as the “married couple.” They eventually united in holy matrimony on September 12, 1969 and relocated to San Diego shortly thereafter. That same year, Chiquita started a 35-year career with the City of San Diego. She retired in 2007 as a Plan Review Specialist in the building department.

At an early age, Chiquita accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Franklin, Virginia. In 1984, she and Michael became members of New Creation Church in San Diego. She supported Michael as the minister of music for many years and was also a member of the choir, singing alto. Chiquita was a faithful servant of New Creation serving as the church treasurer as well as on the Board of Directors.

Chiquita’s personality and sweet spirit helped her to form several lifelong friendships, including Mrs. Gwen Blue who was like a sister. Her best friends were Louis and Pauline Troutman whom she met while serving at New Creation. Chiquita loved life and has been described as a woman with strong convictions.

After a long illness, Chiquita transitioned from this life on February 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James and Helen Vaughan; parents Tommy Cooper and Ms. Helen G. Purvis. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years Michael. Chiquita also leaves behind sisters Theressa Myrick, Charlotte Cooper, Jackie Cooper, and brother Reggie Cooper; godchildren Dr. Arthur L. Vaughn, Jr., Lateef Vaughn, J.R Walden, Ariana Walden and Jennifer Gary; niece Keisha Bailey (Gregg); uncles James Vaughan, Bobby Vaughan, George Thomas Vaughan (Vernice) and Makalani Dingane; aunt Shirley Vaughan. Chiquita also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.