Classroom Restrictions Ask Black, LGBTQ+ Teachers to ‘Erase’ Identities

Across the country, 17 states now have restrictions on discussing gender and race in the classroom. It’s jeopardizing the teacher pipeline.

From adapting to virtual learning and combatting learning loss to facing book bans and ongoing trauma, public schools have been through a tumultuous few years. As if that wasn’t enough, between 2021 and 2022, 17 states in the United States enacted restrictions on how teachers could discuss “divisive topics” — namely gender and race — in the classroom.

And in March 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. His administration plans to expand the bill to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, where it initially banned the topic in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. Similar legislation is in the works in several other states.

These actions have consequences on educators, from taking a toll on their mental health to ultimately impacting the teacher pipeline — especially for teachers whose identities are being restricted. Some states are saying both: They want to diversify their educator workforce while also asking educators to “erase a significant part of themselves, their communities,” says Sharif El-Mekki, the founder and CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development.

“This undermines and puts all of the recruitment efforts that have been going on across this country in jeopardy,” El-Mekki says.

This Has Happened Before

Throughout the history of public education, there’s been a presence of over-policing Black students. In addition, Black teachers are surveilled and policed in terms of what they can teach, what they can say, and whether they can show up and share their authentic selves and lived experiences.

“It’s almost like, as a Black educator, you have to put your authenticity to the side, both your experience and who you are,” El-Mekki says. “That’s not always wanted. And that is a consistent pattern of that in our schooling system, unfortunately.”

A new RAND study looked at the new restrictive policies in those 17 states. It found the limitations were met with a lot of confusion, despite one in three — or more than 1 million — public school teachers working in the 17 states with active restrictions. For example, of the survey participants, 34% were located in one of the states with active restrictions, but only 12% reported that their state had a restriction.

Regardless of what state they’re located in, 24% of teachers said that these limitations have influenced their choice of curriculum materials or teaching practices, jumping to 28% when looking at respondents located in states that have restrictions.

But district bans were the top motivator, as opposed to state bans, likely because of their local or more personal nature. Among teachers who said their district enacted restrictions, 63% said the ban had influenced their instructional choices.

Further, the report found that teachers of color — along with high school teachers, suburban school teachers, and teachers whose classes deal with race and gender topics — were more likely to be aware of or influenced by these limitations. Particularly, Black teachers were significantly more likely to be aware of restrictions than white teachers, with 37% of Black teachers saying their state had restrictions compared to 27% of white teachers.