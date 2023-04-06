No One Is Safe From Climate Change

What worries White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council vice co-chair Catherine Coleman Flowers? “Whether or not we’re going to survive.”

0


Pexels

By Maya Richard-Craven, Word in Black 

From stopping Americans from being exposed to dirty air and poisoned water to putting in place policies to reduce hazardous waste in our communities, environmental and climate justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers has her work cut out for her.

As the vice co-chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Coleman Flowers spends her days talking about how environmental pollution and climate change affect Americans — and figuring out what to do about it.

According to its website, the council is charged with advising “on how to increase the Federal Government’s efforts to address current and historic environmental injustice through strengthening environmental justice monitoring and enforcement.”

To that end, Coleman Flowers and her colleagues regularly discuss climate justice efforts with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and she attends White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council meetings.

