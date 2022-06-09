Funeral services were held on 06/03/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Daisy Marie Titus was born in Clayton, Alabama, to Katie Parks. Daisy attended Fremont Jr. High School in Baker Hill, AL.

In 1970, Daisy married Robert Austin and relocated to Los Angeles. In 1973, she relocated to Las Vegas where she met Danny Hayes, and worked at the Hilton Desert Inn Hotel Daycare until 1983. Daisy then relocated to San Diego, where she made her home, and in 2001, she married Joe Titus Jr. Daisy loved watching sports, game shows, soap operas, and true crime shows.

Daisy touched so many lives with her kind heart and was always willing to help others. People loved her cooking, especially her dressing & sweet potato pies.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, God called Daisy Marie Titus home. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel Lee Hayes II. She leaves to cherish memories of a wonderful long life with her husband Joe Titus Jr.; daughters Sonya Austin and Gwendolyn Austin; step-daughter Sheryl Titus and Christina Titus; sons Daniel Hayes and Dameon Hayes; brothers & sisters Albert Parks, Michael Parks, Bobby Parks, Willie Parks, Mary Parks, Johnnie Ruth, Annie Lois, Linda Jewell, Tammy Mccary, Fredrick Bruce, and Willie Bruce Loresa Bruce; grandchildren Tyshena Dukket, Demetrius Austin Vernon, Juceve Parks, Newsome, Trymane, Lashnae, Tera, Terenna, Brianna Wilson, and Calvin Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many relatives and friends.