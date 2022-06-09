Frankie Lee Chisom

Funeral services were held on 06/02/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Frankie Chisom was born on November 2, 1935, to Inell Fields and Frank McSwain in Dothan Alabama. She moved to Tampa Florida with her grandmother where she met Honzie Dortly with whom she had daughters Wanda and Twanda Dortly.

She raised her daughters in Newark, New Jersey, where she worked as a factory worker and caregiver for many years.

Frankie’s favorite hobbies were fishing, cooking, playing cards, crocheting, and watching wrestling and Jimmy Swaggart.

She is preceded in death by her father Frank, mother Inell, grandmother Mary, uncles John and James, brother Freddie, daughter Wanda, and grandson Jamarlo.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Twanda and Godfrey Thompson; grandson Kevin Jackson and daughter-in-law Mimi Wright; granddaughter Tanishia and son-in-law Earnest Dorame; granddaughters Tanaya Gainey and Qiuana Lopez; great-grands Tyrik, Robert, Maya, Shaylyn, Sheldon, Julyana, Ilissa, Diear, and Jeremiah; close family friends Irene and Dominique; and a host of other family and friends.