Daniel Blay Menyon was born on April 2, 1960, in the city of Tappita, Nimba County, Republic of Liberia. He was the fifth of eleven children born to Daisy Bopah Blaye. After the demise of his father, Samuel Blaye Boweh, young Daniel and his siblings were cared for by Reverend Dro Francis Menyon.

In 1984, Daniel immigrated to America, where he pursued and earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Daniel was married to Sonya Bell of San Diego, California, and their union was blessed with two sons. Daniel worked with the California public schools system for 28 years as a financial administrator.

Daniel was passionate about his family, his country of birth, and the pursuit of education. He founded the non-profit organization, the Morweh Educational Development Foundation (MEDF). Through MEDF, and with the help of generous donors and members of the Foundation, two modern educational facilities were built in his hometown. His work has impacted the lives of the children in Liberia and has inspired individuals in countries throughout the world. He humbly gave all glory and honor to the Lord God Almighty for using him in this work.

Daniel dedicated his life as a servant of God. He was licensed and ordained to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved sharing his faith and discussing current events. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine concern for his fellow man. Daniel was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church of San Diego, California for 37 years under the leadership of Dr. John W. Ringgold. His life was a testimony to what God can do through His humble servants.

On September 8, 2022, Daniel Blay Menyon was called home from labor to eternal rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Sonya Menyon; two sons, Jonathan Menyon and David Menyon (Kayla) of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Sage and Kora; six sisters, three brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and numerous church family and friends who loved him deeply and will miss him dearly.