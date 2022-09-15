Dwayne Renorda Brown was born on December 13th, 1962, in Gainesville, Florida, to James and Helen Brown. He passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family at the age of 59 on March 24th, 2022.

Dwayne moved to San Diego, CA, with his mother, brother James Darryl Brown and sister Pamela (Brown) Stringfellow. He played football for Hoover High School and Southwestern College. On March 9th, 1996, he married the love of his life, Shawn Cornwell, becoming the best 2nd father to Mariah Michelle Cote. Their family grew in 1996 when their daughter Dominique Jaquay Brown was born. Their family became complete in 2000 when their son Dwayne Semaj Brown was born. He always gave his children words of encouragement and was also always present at their events.

Dwayne truly was the life of the party and told the funniest jokes. He loved to enjoy a delicious meal and dessert followed by a good nap. He was an extremely hard worker and had immense pride in taking care of San Diego’s Park and Recreation centers.

This is just a glimpse into the vibrant and celebrated life of Dwayne R. Brown. His naturally funny spirit and words of wisdom will live on in the hearts of his loving parents, siblings, wife, children, aunts, cousins, in law’s, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and lifetime friends. We thank everyone for the love and support from San Diego to Florida. Also, thank you for the prayers that contributed to the amazing recovery of his mother during such a difficult time. Always and forever.

Please join us in Celebrating his life Saturday, Sept 24th, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m; Remembrance 2 p.m. Dwayne loved good food, music, blue and Nike apparel If possible, please bring a dish and or wear blue or Nike For address or information contact Shawn Cornwellbrown 619 452-8010 Shawncornwellbrown@gmail.com