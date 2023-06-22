Daryle Wayne Grigsby was born on March 13, 1960 to Lena Mae Grigsby and Osie Lee Grigsby Sr. in Oakland, CA. Daryle’s momma called him “Daryle Wayne,” but his family cut it short and called him “Wayne.”

Raised in a military family, he was taught that family was most important and it was all they had. The second of five children, Wayne was a faithful companion to his oldest sibling, but his bodyguard was his younger sister, Jackie.

The family settled in San Diego for good during the summer of 1969.

Daryle was not always motivated in life until he had a reason to be, and that reason was his daughter, D’Shanae Elonte Caprece Vann-Grigsby. His love for her was like none other. There was truly no mountain high enough that he wouldn’t climb for her. She was the beginning of a divine evolution.

He surmounted all the odds and moved with that motivation to become a teacher of arithmetic and mathematics to middle school kids who had learning challenges. This was his mission and act of service for 23 years at Bell Middle School here in San Diego. Personal education was a pursuit that he had committed himself to until the very end.

On April 21, 2023, our beloved Daryle Wayne Grigsby took his final breath here on this earth and ascended into the afterlife. He is survived by his family and friends who will miss him dearly.