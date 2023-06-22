Kay Francis Morris was born to Francis and Will Tom Morris on July 17, 1954, in Amarillo, Texas. Kay relocated to California in the late 1950s where she would go on to lay her roots and enjoy life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Will Tom Morris; her sister Cecelia Jean Oliver; and her brothers Charles Howard and Tommy Earl Morris. She passed away on May 24, 2023.

Left to cherish her loving memories are, her only child Nicole Williams of San Diego, CA; three grandsons: Eliot Williams, Jayvon Baily, and Timothy Coaxum, all of San Diego, CA; four great-grandchildren; three nieces: LaShanda Jones of Dallas, TX, Mia Morris of San Diego, CA, and Pamela Morris of San Diego, CA; her nephew Anthony Wines of San Diego, CA; a special great-nephew Douglass Crenshaw Jr. of Bennettsville, SC; a lifelong friend Ronald King; a best friend Pauline Cochran; along with a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.