Funeral services were held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

DAVID HAROLD NUBIA was born May 4, 1954 in San Diego, California to Mary Alice Avery and Harold Lee Nubia. His mother later married Bob Marshall, who raised David as his very own. He graduated from Hoover High School.

David’s quest for employment began at a young age delivering newspaper and detailing cars at a local car wash. Moving into adulthood, he worked at North Island Navy Exchange, Local 89 in construction, Sheraton Hotel, as a security guard, Grossmont Hospital and at the Long Beach Commissary.

David married Phyliss Burris on May 4, 1995. She encouraged him to apply for a position with the City of San Diego, which led to employment at the stadium. He was later promoted to the San Diego Water Department. He retired in 2006, after 23 years.

David was blessed with a daughter, Davida, from a previous relationship. He and Phyllis were later blessed with daughters, Lashonda, and Devonna. The family attended the El Cajon Foursquare Church.

David loved being a part of AFSCME and attending the meetings and the Sheraton picnics. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching “Jack Hanna” and the “View” with Phyliss. He was a world traveler, who visited Japan, London, Thailand, Venice, Italy, Rome, Turkey, Sicily, Paris, Germany, Scotland, Amsterdam, Belgium, Greece, Philippines, Korea, Ireland, and Sidney.

David often reached out and checked on family and friends. He had a jovial sense of humor; especially with his city boys. He loved his dog, “Chloe”. David was happy that he had accomplished his bucket list; which included making time for Oregon vacations, enjoying retirement recreation with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather, and grandmother, Annie B Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Phyliss Nubia; daughters: Davida T. Nubia, Lashonda R Nubia and Devonna L Nubia Herrod (Eddie); father, Harold Lee Nubia; brothers, Doug Dukes (Tessie) and Ronnie Nesbitt; sister, Brenda Wansley (Eddie); Auntie Bettye L. Titus; grandsons, Kvon Mitchell and Davion Herrod; grand-daughter, Aaliyah Herrod; as well as stepbrothers and stepsisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.