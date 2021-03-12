Service was held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

EARSEL ROLLING was born in Thomasville, Alabama on April 9, 1917. He was the son of a single parent until his mother, Lille Burroughs, met and married Thomas Rolling who adopted Earsel and his three brothers. The family moved to Greenwood, Mississippi, where Earsel received his formal education, graduating from Greenwood High School in 1938.

Shortly after high school, Earsel joined the United States Navy. He served on many ships including the U.S.S. Polaris, U.S.S. Midway, U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard, and the U.S.S. Picaway.

On September 26, 1944, Earsel united in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Loubertha Johnson. He affectionately called her “Baby.” After 20 years of service to his country, Earsel received his Honorable Discharge in 1958. Afterwards, Earsel and Loubertha settled in San Diego, California, where he was employed by North Island Air Station; he retired after 20 years of service.

Bro. Earsel and Loubertha joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1948, under the pastorate of the late Reverend Noah E. Taylor. His wife preceded him in death in 2006. During Bro. Earsel’s 73 years with Calvary Baptist Church, he was active in several ministries including; Director of Church Training, Adult Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School worker, the Brotherhood Union and as an ordained Deacon. His service extended to the Progressive Baptist District Association for many years, where he served as instructor of the Adult Department in Christian Education.

Deacon Earsel was also a 50-year member of the Fidelity Lodge #10. He enjoyed fishing, football and golf; he especially enjoyed watching Tiger Woods, on television, “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price is Right”. He loved storytelling about his life experiences and telling jokes.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, Earsel Rolling answered his call from labor to rest and a wonderful life of 103 years came to a close.

Left to celebrate his homegoing are his three nieces, Ovetta Johnson; Adrena Betts and Floreather Rolling; two nephews, Strater Rolling, Jr., and Kenneth Rolling; and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins including Gwen “Jean” Brown who was his caregiver in his last days, and his Calvary Baptist Church Family