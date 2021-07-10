DC Courts Suspends Rudy Giuliani’s Law License

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has ruled that former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani would be suspended from practicing law in D.C. pending his disciplinary matter in New York.

The decision to suspend Giuliani in the District is yet another blow to the former New York mayor whom the courts in the Big Apple stated that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that he “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large.”

The statements from the New York courts referred to Giuliani’s efforts to overturn former Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated,” the New York court said in the 33-page decision.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

Twenty years ago, Rudy Giuliani wore the crown of America’s Mayor.

He was the face of America’s resolve after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that devastated the nation and jump-started a war in Afghanistan that’s finally winding down with American troops pulling out this year on the anniversary of the wicked acts masterminded by Osama bin Laden.

Giuliani is now at the center of an investigation that suggests he has betrayed the very country that held him in high regard two decades ago.

Federal agents executed a warrant in April to search Giuliani’s New York home. While authorities declined to comment, it is believed that the warrants were served to dig up more information on the ex-New York mayor’s alleged engagement in foreign lobbying for officials in Ukraine.

It is also widely held that the investigation also targets Giuliani’s actions as the attorney for former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani, who is as much entrenched with the so-called MAGA movement, faces other legal exposure for his role in the 2020 election.

The election technology company Dominion sued Giuliani in January for defamation “after he spread baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud on his podcast and during TV appearances,” CNN reported.

In the lawsuit, the company focused on how Giuliani continued to claim without evidence that Dominion aided election fraud even after he received a cease-and-desist letter.