Funeral services were held on 07/11/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Debra Lynn Arthur, affectionately called, “Debbie,” was born February 5, 1959, in San Diego, CA. She was the only child born to Wayne and Annette Arthur. In her elementary years, she moved with her grandmother to Sacramento, California. The family later moved back to San Diego, where she finished elementary and junior high school. Debbie was an exceptional student and excelled in her studies. In 1977, Debbie graduated from Samuel Morse High School.

Debbie “wore many hats” in her professional career. She spent time employed at Pacific Bell Telephone Company, FedEx, Robinson Rentals, Zettner Flooring, the County of San Diego, and the City of San Diego Water Department, where she retired due to illness. Debbie was a diligent worker; she was often called upon to train her fellow employees and assist and instruct management teams.

Debbie had a strong, steadfast faith. She attended and later joined New Creation Church. She just recently became part of the New Hope Women’s Ministry Online Bible Study, where she fellowshipped with people from all walks of life. Debbie enjoyed the lessons and often invited others to join in.

Debbie’s favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Those close to Debbie knew not to call her when the Cowboys were playing. Watching them play was one of her favorite pastimes.

Debra Lynn Arthur was called from earthly labor to eternal rest on June 25, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father Wayne Arthur, paternal grandparents Leroy Arthur and Garnella Arthur, maternal grandparents Maud and John Chadwick, and sister Diane Lauber.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother Annette Washington; Stepmother Judith Malone; sisters Lili Washington and Catherine Hensen (Douglas); Aunt Charlene Thurmond (Robert); Uncle Charles Donaker (Debra); Aunt Sandra Robinson; (Floyd) Uncle Roy Arthur; goddaughters Dominique Smith and Katherine Gresham; special friend and confidant James West; and a host of other relatives and friends.