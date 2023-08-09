Dennis V. Allen Park, A Place for Everyone

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

Last Saturday morning and afternoon, Dennis V. Allen Park off Market Street and Gateway was transformed into a Youth Summer Party for everyone. The San Diego Police Department and the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department provided a coordinated effort with just about everyone in San Diego County.

The day’s activities featured rock climbing, free hot dogs, health screenings provided by San Ysidro Health with multiple tent locations, all the city and county organizations and nonprofits one could think of, a stage for music and entertainment as well as speeches from local officials such as the Mayor of San Diego. The exhibitors were service organizations rather than usual vendors for such an event.

And, of course there were backpack giveaways and back-to-school supplies for the kids. Although the event was scheduled from 10 AM until 2 PM, parents and children were there in line by 9 AM. Parking was a nightmare with street parking mostly taken by participants and residential space was at a premium. It was a user-friendly set up for kids with a jumper blow up in the center of the park space.

The San Diego Police said this whole idea was based upon a need to take back a community park from drugs and other crimes that had claimed the space. It appears that the turnout made a powerful statement in support of this idea.