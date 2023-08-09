Lt. Mohammed M. Lawal Introduced as US Navy Chaplain

In attendance were Chaplain Lawal's wife, Katrina, and daughter, Rakiyah, along with members of the Armed Services, active US Navy, including Lt. Commander Devon Cobbs, and Retired Veterans

By K.H. Hamilton, Contributing Writer

On July 21, 2023, the Chaplain Commissioning Service for Navy Officer Mohammed M. Lawal took place. Chaplain Lawal is currently a Chaplain at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Although Chaplain Lawal’s official commissioning took place on July 5th, 2023, by Lieutenant Omar Bailey in Santee, his ceremony occurred on the 21st at Masjidul Taqwa in Logan Heights. Formerly known as Temple Number 8, Masjidul Taqwa is the oldest Mosque in San Diego.

Chief Olu Alfara, USN was the Master of Ceremony, USN and Imam Abdul-Rasheed Muhammad, Retired Army, conducted Chaplain Lawal’s Oath of Office. Imam Muhammad is our Nation’s first Muslim Chaplain in the United States Armed Services.

In attendance were Chaplain Lawal’s wife, Katrina, and daughter, Rakiyah, along with members of the Armed Services, active US Navy, including Lt. Commander Devon Cobbs, and Retired Veterans. Close family friends, community members, and community leaders were in the audience. Executive committee members of the San Diego Chapter Jack and Jill organization were also in attendance.

Chaplain Lawal received recognition from Senator Alex Padilla’s Office and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber’s office sent Sam Gonzalez as a representative to present since Dr. Weber was in Sacramento for the Legislative Black Caucus. Director of Appointments/Boards and Commissions, Ms. Chida Warren-Darby graciously presented a letter of recognition on behalf of Mayor Todd Gloria who was on vacation.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera recognized Chaplain Lawal for his accomplishments, including his journey from Ghana, West Africa as a former journalist and immigrant who has overcome great hurdles to be where he is today. Council President’s Deputy Chief of Staff & Director of Community Empowerment, Maryam Osman attended the event as well. Lastly, Sister Tazheen Nizam, Executive Director of CAIR San Diego presented Chaplain Lawal with a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the organization and her late husband, Brother Mustafa.

Congratulations, Chaplain Lawal!