Detric Sevon Duncan was born on October 14, 1990 to Theresa and Alvino Duncan in San Diego, California. At the age of five, we discovered his unusual sense of humor followed by his infectious smile. His humor always brought us together and he was able to brighten any room. At a young age, Detric was introduced to Christianity and baptized. He completed his formal education in San Diego.

Detric loved to dance, (although many would argue he had two left feet!) He was a people person and everyone loved his outgoing personality. He has a remarkable gift of gab that would attract people of all ages to come together. He made friends everywhere he went, and was loved by so many that we cannot fathom the hundreds of people touched by his sincere and gentle heart.

Those who loved Detric knew he cherished his long flowing locs. His hair remained a topic of many discussions. He did not want to cut his hair because similar to Samson, he believed his hair gave him strength. Detric was gentle and child-like in spirit which drew children to him. He was a natural child whisperer, which made the birth of his three children some of the proudest moments of his life. He was a compassionate and loving father, always taking time to teach his children. He even jokingly taught all of the kids Spanglish. He was a protective yet gentle man, who was strong and yet soft. He loved with his whole heart.

Detric’s mom always referred to him as her protector, best friend, and “the one with the smarts.” His charisma, free spirit and contagious smile are what made him unique. No one ever had a more faithful friend than he. Many of his friends stood true until the very end.

On September 21, 2020, God called Detric Sevon Duncan home to be with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother Theresa Duncan; father Alvino Duncan; stepmom Leticia Bernard-Duncan; siblings: Alvino, Aviana, Nalani, Nykia, Nylani and Alana; his children; Nariah, Danayah and Detric, Jr.; his grandparents, and a host of other family and friends.