Dr. Carrel Reavis, a highly revered member of San Diego’s Black community, co-founder of the San Diego Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and the oldest Montford Point Marine (America’s first Black Marines) west of the Mississippi, died on March 27, in La Mesa, CA. He was 98 years old.

In 1942, Carrel was drafted into the Marine Corps and was one of the first Black Marines in the United States. He attended boot camp at Montford Point located at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. For his service during the war as a Montford Point Marine, he received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.

By 1955, his military career brought Carrel to Southern California where he was the NCO for the military police at El Toro Air Station. While being stationed at El Toro he met his wife of 59 years, Joan, a Navy corpsman. He later served as a drill instructor at Camp Pendleton and MCRD. He retired in 1964 as a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant.

After military retirement, Carrel ran his own barber shop for more than thirty years in Logan Heights and sold real estate throughout San Diego County. His community activities in San Diego included: Member of Christ United Presbyterian Church and ordained there as an Elder in 1985, Advisor to the County Board of Supervisors, Naval Academy Commissioner, Francis W. Parker School Board Member, and local President of the Montford Point Marine Association from 1976-1980. In addition, in 1981, with Dr. David Geiger, he co-founded and then directed the first five San Diego Martin Luther King parades. This parade is now an established annual event.

Reavis was a man of integrity, perseverance, and honor. He had a deep respect for the trials and tribulations of being a human. Even though he experienced extreme racism and injustice, he held onto the belief that all humans need and want to be acknowledged and loved no matter who they are or what they have done. He will be sorely missed by all who had the chance to meet him.

There are many websites with videos and recordings of his history. One notable one is from the digital collection of the WWII museum: www.ww2online.org/view/carrel-reavis#reflections-on-montford-point

Please check this web site for the extended obituary, his services, and interment details. www.preferredcremation.org/obituaries