Clara Belle Clay (Fisher)

Clara Belle Clay was born on January 31, 1939, in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the last of six children born to Beatrice and Albert Clay. Clara was raised in a devout Catholic family and was baptized and introduced to Christ as her Savior as a child. She attended Saint Paul Catholic Church.

Clara left Louisiana in 1954, and relocated to San Diego, California, where she reaffirmed her faith and united with Christ The King Catholic Church in 1955. This move afforded her the opportunity to reunite with her sisters, Helen and Velma, who had previously relocated to San Diego and were also members of Christ The King Catholic Church.

Clara attended Sawyer Business College in 1969, and later began working for the San Diego Unified School District. After her retirement from the school district, she worked for the YMCA Youth Program with preschool through middle school children. Clara loved young people and served on the Parent Teachers Association at Stockton Elementary School in 1967, and as team mother for the Little League Baseball Association in 1975.

During Clara’s years of retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. Clara loved cooking her southern dishes, such as gumbo, dirty rice, smothered pork chops, short ribs, and stew. She enjoyed baking and making sweet treats.

In 2017, Clara united with University Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Alonzo Cooper. She was very active in the church, especially on the usher board.

At home, surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Clara peacefully made her transition to her heavenly home in the same order she came into the world – the last of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Beatrice Clay; siblings: Velma Clay Cummings, Robert Clay, Harry Clay, Helen Clay Virgil, and Joyce Clay Anthony; and nephews, Marcus Cummings and Mark Brandy.

Clara leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her daughter, Denise Sayles; sons: Kenneth Sayles, Ronald Sayles, and Carl Fisher (Crystal Fisher); grandchildren: Derrick Jernigan, Ashley Carlton, Eyren Sayles, Caitlyn Fisher, Cameron Fisher, Kyra Fisher, and Kyle Fisher; all of San Diego; one great-grandchild, Mya Granados of Sacramento, CA.; and other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She had a special relationship with her niece, Cynthia Cummings, and dear friend of over sixty years, Nancy Cooper.