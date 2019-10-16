Dr. Constance Carroll to Receive Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award



Voice & Viewpoint Newswire



The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce (CSDBCC) will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Constance Carroll, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College Districts at it’s 9th Annual Fundraiser and Awards Gala, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The US Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.



Carroll, who has served as SDCCD chancellor since 2004, will be recognized for her years of vision, dedication, and leadership. Widely respected throughout San Diego county, she has received numerous honors, was nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve a six-year term on the National Council on the Humanities, serves on several local boards, including the San Diego Foundation, and holds a master’s and doctorate degree in classics from the University of Pittsburgh.



The CSDBCC’s stated mission is to strengthen inclusive economic development in the black community. Themed, ‘Celebrating the Power of Women’, this year’s event will honor industry leaders in San Diego’s Black community.



In addition, the organization of the year will be given to the San Diego Community College District as an employer who exhibits true Diversity and Inclusion. Jackie Reed will receive the Award for Excellence in Business, and Dr. Shirley Weber and Councilmember Dr. Akilah Weber will be presented the Public Service Change Agents of the Year.



Scholarships will be awarded to several deserving African American Community College transfer students and high-school students who exemplify the talent, ambition, and leadership traits of our distinguished honorees. The evening begins with a VIP and general reception followed by the Gala program and dinner with entertainment and dancing to cap off the evening.



For more information contact, Bruce Mayberry, Chairman, Board of Directors San Diego Central Black Chamber of Commerce, at (619) 852-9630.