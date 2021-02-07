Dr. Emmauel Whipple Sr.

On Friday, January 8, 2021 at age 58 in Murrieta, California, our beloved and esteemed Senior Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Whipple Sr. earned his wings and took his flight from this life into Eternal Life. He was born on January 15, 1962 in Miami, Florida to Gloria and Alonzo Whipple, Jr. Pastor Whipple developed into a singular personality steeped in the faith of his forbearers.

Dr. Whipple heard the call to preach from God at the age of 13 and submitted to His will at the age of 16; he’s been on the battlefield for the Lord ever since. Dr. Whipple had five degrees, four in Theology including a Doctorate and one in education. For 19 years he gave pastoral leadership to the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of South Florida. Under his leadership,the ministerial staff grew to 11. Mt. Nebo experienced tremendous membership, ministry, and financial growth as well as extensive church renovations. Dr. Whipple made a name for himself with the Miami community at large. He was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Mt. Nebo Community Learning Center. He served as the Vice President of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association, was a member of the Florida State Baptist Convention, participated with the 500 Role Models of Dade County, and received 125 various awards, certificates, and proclamations for community service and involvement. Finally, he was awarded a “Key to the City of Miami, Florida.”

In December 2011, he accepted the call to pastor the Calvary Baptist Church of San Diego. Dr. Whipple brought with him a vision to compel God’s people to move out of His permissive will and into His perfect will by the direction of the Holy Spirit, and the knowledge of the Word of God. Since his arrival, he led the renovation efforts of Calvary inside and out. He designed and implemented a Children’s Church Ministry and instituted noonday Bible Study. Dr. Whipple’s vision and passion for education led him to seek and obtain authorization to house a branch of Jacksonville Theological Seminary, an accredited bible college, offering business and theology degrees on the Calvary campus. Calvary was truly blessed with an outstanding administrator, visionary, and leader. The Lord used Dr. Whipple to revive the church with a fresh vision for a fresh season. Calvary was an African American church but under his leadership, transitioned to a multicultural congregation.

Dr. Whipple was blessed with a pastoral heart which made him an ideal shepherd in the church setting. His life was an example to his church members, his fellow ministers, and all who knew him, on how one should be Christ-Like. As a preacher, his ability to deliver concise, multidimensional sermons was unparalleled. In a social world of seeming chaos, Dr. Whipple preached the gospel of Jesus Christ crucified and risen with the genuine hope that there was room for all of humanity at the table.

He believed that God was working in all things all the time. Given this orientation, Doctor Whipple found joy in many endeavors. He was an avid reader, lover of music, dancing, loved traveling and creative writing.

Dr. Whipple leaves to mourn him, His beloved wife, Dr. Tamica Williams Whipple; His eight children, Emmanuel Whipple, Jr. (Tocovia), Jaemonte Whipple (Crystal), Martez Whipple, Sr. (Ashley), Joshua Freeney, Marticha Whipple, Jamar Whipple, Cleyuna Parrish and Miracle Whipple; His grandchildren, Emmanuel III, Kaylani, Jesiah, Jewels, Lamont, Robyn, Jaida, Jaemonte, Jr., Queniah, Martez, Jr., Masen, Jada, Bijon, Kingston, Cairo, Paris, London, Jamara and Keira; His sisters Gloria Wingfield (Phillip), Jacqueline Griffin and Michelle Lovett; Stepfather Bennie Lovett (Onetha); Aunts Doretha Mason, Charline McNeal, Katie Koch and Loraine Carr; Special Moms WillieMary Givens, Kathy Williams (Mother-in-Love); Godchildren Rihanni, London, Alana, Omari and Demaje; Special Son Kawan Debose; Special Family/Friends Eddie Denson, Gregory Thompson, Pastor Arthur Jackson,III and Ronald Howard; Nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives, friends and colleagues.