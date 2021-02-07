Sarah I. Head

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 6, at 61 st & Division Street Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m

Sarah Izora Head, age 94 passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 at home. Born on July 5, 1926 to Samuel & Queenie Powell Wilson in Parmele, North Carolina. Sarah was the youngest child of eight. In the late 1940’s, she made her home in San Diego, CA. From the early 1950’s to mid- 1960’s she was a seamstress at Ratner clothing manufacturer. Sarah married the late Arthur Jackson, USN in 1950. She then later met and married Cephus Head, USN retired on her birthday in 1955. They adopted two beautiful children Jacqueline Robinett and Bryan Head. Sarah went back to school to earn her diploma from Lincoln High School. Subsequently, she started her career as a custodian for the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) where she was one of the few women to fill such a position at that time. While working at SDUSD, she was able to make a number of good investments to create a better life for her family.

In the early 1960’s, Sarah became a member of the Raven Street Church of Christ, and later moved to help establish the 31 st Church of Christ under the leadership of Bro. Lawson where she was a faithful member until 1980. She became a member of 61 st & Division Church of Christ under the leadership of Bro. McKenzie the following year. Sarah spent her days attending church, spending time with family, playing bingo and hanging out with her best friend Mary Kerr.

Sarah is preceded in death by her daughter Jacqueline (Joseph) Robinett. Survived by her son Bryan (Michelle) Head, grandsons: Laron (Crystal) Head, Caleb Head, Robert Richards granddaughters: Bryana Head, Llanae Richards, and great-grandchildren: Maya Head, Noah Head, L’Nyah Williams, Liyah Austin, Sa’Ryah Tolbert; and a host of other relatives and friends.