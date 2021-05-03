A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Memory Chapel. A Funeral Service followed by burial in the Callahan Community Cemetery near Jacksonville, FL will be arranged with Funeral by TS Warden in Jacksonville, FL. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Elease H. Lawrence, was born February 5, 1929, Elease was the oldest of five children, born to Reverend George W. Herring and Leslie Herring of Hilliard, Florida. She attended and graduated from Peck Elementary & Jr. High School. She loved school, and was an excited and dedicated student. Her favorite subject was English and she loved

singing. Elease Lawrence, often attended Church of God of Fernandina Beach,

Florida. At the age of twelve, she received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit, and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a doer of God’s Word, which was exemplified in the life that she lived. While attending church, my mom met and married my father. To this union a darling little girl, Anna Baker, was born. She was a good mother, and she prayed and promised God that she would raise me in the church and teach me how to live for Christ. Those that knew my mother saw her as an active, vocal person in church. She always put God and family first. After my father, God brought her love again and she married Bishop Eddie Lawrence. As a minister’s wife, my mom started a Prayer Band with the senior women in the communities of O’Neal and Callahan, Florida. My mom cared for the communities she lived in. She started a Monday night Talent Program. My mom was an awesome woman, but a very strict mother, who taught me how to become a Christian young lady, a good wife to my husband, and to be a good mother. She will greatly be missed forever. Elease H. Lawrence transitioned from a peaceful sleep into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 20, 2021. Preceding her in death are: My father,Rev. Dennis T. Baker; Her mother and father; brothers and sister.

She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Bishop Eddie Lawrence; Sister, Audrey Terry; Daughter: Anna Calhoun and Son-in-love, Anthony Calhoun Sr. daughters: Anita

Taylor and Renee Johnson; Step-daughter: Avis Kemp of; and Step-son, Charles Lawrence (Frances); grandsons: Anthony Calhoun II (Alicia); Anton Calhoun (Jameliah); Andre Calhoun; Six great-grandchildren: Toni, Nyla, Anthony III, Janiyah, Eli, Dreven; A host of step-great grandchildren. Loving Nieces, and Nephews. The most Loving Godson, Bishop

Thomas Coleman (Donnice).