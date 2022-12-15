Funeral services were held on 12/10/2022 at Kidane Mehret Church with a burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Ezra Ephrem, a beloved son, husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022. He was born to the late Mr. Ephrem Ogbagabriel and Mrs. Ghidey Goitom on June 22, 1963. In Asmara, Eritrea.

Ezra attained his secondary education at Barnes School & Junior College in Pune, India, alongside his cousins. Subsequently, he graduated from Cumberland University in Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. Ezra relocated to San Diego to be closer to family, where he met his wife. After resettling in Long Beach, then Irvine, he went on to have an illustrious and satisfying career in Information Technology. Ezra was an avid lover of guitar, Star Wars, and will be remembered for his humorous personality.

Ezra will be remembered for his steadfast love of family, country, and community. Following the death of his beloved father, he assumed the responsibility to keep the dreams of his parents alive by encouraging his siblings to value education and to excel in their professional life. In the best tradition of his birthplace, Eritrea, and as the eldest child of his parents, he was the glue that held the family together. As well, he gave his mother, Mrs. Ghidey, the support she needed to maintain a loving family.

Ezra is survived by the love of his life, Mrs. Tsehai Hadgu, and his two daughters, Beylul Ephrem and Risan Ephrem. He was additionally supported by his mother, Ms. Ghidey Goitom; his siblings Awet, Rahel, Selam, Daniel, and Medhanie; as well as niece and nephews Haikel, Yacob and Neko. He will be missed immensely.