Funeral services were held on 06/30/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Frazier Lee Mitchell known by many as “Chief Mitchell” was born October 15, 1931, in Marianna, Arkansas, to Wesley Earnest Mitchell and Mary Jane Robinson.

Chief Mitchell was baptized in 1946, at Paradise Baptist Church. He graduated from Moton High School in 1949, and enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after. Through his hard work and dedication, he was able to rise to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

In 1957, Chief Mitchell married Earnestine Johnson, who preceded him in death. Chief Mitchell retired from the US Navy in 1975, after serving 24 ½ years. After a short retirement Chief Mitchell decided to rejoin the workforce and continue his love of cooking as the chef at the House of Metamorphosis (HOM). During the 20 years spent at HOM, Chief Mitchell met and fed thousands of people. He was a role model for many.

Chief Mitchell spent his leisure time going to the racetrack in Mexico watching the greyhounds run. He also loved watching CNN, MSNBC, FOX and listening to 92.5 FM. He got a kick of hearing the stories of “War of the Roses” on the radio, which kept him laughing.

In 1978, Chief Mitchell met his longtime friend Laura Monroe, who preceded him in death in 2012. His friendship remained close with the Monroe Family. Chief Mitchell and Anthony Miller created a special bond that no one could come between. Anthony loved Chief so much that he became his caregiver. Chief Mitchell spent the last 10 years of his life making new friends at the Veteran’s Center of Chula Vista where he lived.

On June 8, 2022, Chief Mitchell transitioned and joined his parents and his siblings, Carrie Henderon and Luther Wesley James. Chief Mitchell is survived by six step children, longtime friend of 73 years Mr. Isaiah Jones, The Monroe Family: Brenda Larsosa, Beverly Monroe, Gregory (Gwen) Monroe, Ricky Monroe, Derrick Monroe, David Monroe, Tammy Robinson, Anthony (Tyra) Miller, and a host of grandchildren and others who loved him dearly.