Funeral services were held on 06/27/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Josephine Woodson was born May 14th, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Albertha Bennett and Ather Bynum. She was the fourth of 6 children. The family lived in Tennessee until 1945, when they relocated to Meadville, Pennsylvania. Josephine graduated from Meadville High School with honors in 1953, and moved to San Diego CA.

In San Diego, she met her husband Carl and they married on June 5th, 1954. After graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in childhood education, Josephine was a cherished and respected teacher in the San Diego Unified School District for 19 years.

After retiring in 1996, she devoted herself to a passion for Black history. As an amateur historian, she was especially interested in Black domestic history and cooking.

With a heavy heart, the family of Mrs. Josephine Bynum Woodson announces her passing on June 5th, 2022, at the age of 87. Josephine passed away peacefully at her home in San Diego, California.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Carl Robert Woodson Jr.; their daughter, Marcya Ann Woodson; granddaughters: Carla Robyn Woodson and Marla Josephine Woodson; and great-granddaughter, Demi Marcya Richardson. She will be sorely missed and survived by her youngest sister, Freddie Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ather and Albertha, and siblings: Ather Jr., Ophelia Carter, Robert, and Willie-Bertha Price.