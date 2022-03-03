Funeral services were held on February 15, 2022, at the Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to the Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Fred William King was born to William and Queen King on May 24, 1948, in McMinnville, Tennessee. He was the first born of five children. His family eventually moved to Detroit, Michigan.

Fred attended Ferry Elementary School and Garfield Trade Junior High, as well as Northern High School, where he selected his first trade of woodworking through the woodshop class as he continued his passion in art.

Fred had a love of fashion and exquisite jewelry. He also loved playing baseball, horseshoes, and enjoyed working on cars. Fred was very loving and caring to his family. Fred worked at Ford Motor Company where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Robinson. They married shortly after and welcomed their first child later that year.

Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Knox military base where he went on to fight in the Vietnam War. He was trained as a Top Rank Green Beret as well as a Sharpshooter. After many years of dedication, Fred was honorably discharged.

Fred moved to Harlem, New York, where he became a diamond setter in the Jewelry District. During his time there, he courted Celeste Skinner Noble. Kathy was born unto them, and she was named after Fred’s eldest Sister.

Fred moved back to Detroit, Michigan, and was reunited with Cynthia, and the entire family relocated themselves to San Diego, California. Fred, along with his two furry sidekicks, enjoyed the California sun until he transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents: William and Queen King; his Wife, Cynthia King; and his sisters: Kathy Wardlaw, Nancy King, and Emma King.

He is survived by his children: Jelecia King, Renee King, Wendell King (Christina), Kathy Noble-King, and Michael King; sister, Sue King-Heard; sister’s in Law: Vernelle Clay, Shirley Robinson, and Patricia Robinson; grandchildren: Khareema, Makia, Kashawn, Kaylee, Ka’sim, Katrina, and Kamal; his furry sidekicks Gizmo and Emma; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.