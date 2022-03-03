Margaret Neal was born on May 31, 1934, in Brewton, Alabama. She was the fourth child born to Ed and Stella McCorvey. With her siblings, she attended and graduated from Southern Normal in Brewton.

Margaret relocated to her beloved San Diego in 1967 and served over 31 years in the nursing industry, until she retired from Scripps Mercy Hospital in 1998.

She remained an active member in the Black Nurses Association and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

Margaret departed this life on February 19, 2022. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), aunt, godmother, cousin, and devoted friend to many who will deeply miss her beautiful smile & her ‘I can do’ spirit.