Funeral services were held on January 19, 2022, at the Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Freddy Richardson Jr. was born July 10, 1937, to Freddie Richardson and Marguerite Matthews. A few years later his two sisters were born, Diane Peters (Wilson) and Peggy Wilson. They grew up in Franklin, Louisiana.

He spent 22 years of his life in service to his country. Freddy was stationed in San Diego and met the love of his life, Lillie Pearl Simpson. They were married and produced three beautiful children: Troy Alan Richardson, Shonte Demetria Richardson (Hobson), and Kendra Lynn Richardson (Caesar). He was a great example for his children and a man of honor and integrity.

Freddy loved the Lord and joined the Mount Erie Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, Senior Brotherhood President, an Usher, and Sunday School Officer. He served as a leader on multiple church boards including the Benevolence, Men’s Retreat, and Christmas Committees. Freddy also served in the Progressive Missionary Baptist District Association.

Freddy and his family were stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, Yokohama, Japan, Oxnard, and San Diego. He was a trailblazer earning his private pilot’s license. After 22 years in the Navy, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer.

He opened and owned an ice cream parlor called “Cable Car Ice Cream”. He transitioned into the private sector at Solar Turbine working as an Aeronautical Engineer. He earned a degree from City College and his BA from National University in Business Administration.

He served his community as a committed member of the GA Thompson Masonic Lodge #79 and served as Past Master of the Masonic Order. He worked tirelessly for years on the many philanthropic Lodge endeavors.

Freddy was a proud grandfather and was devoted to his five beautiful grandchildren: Kellen Dempsey Hobson, Phoenix Michelle Caesar, Eden Lily Hobson, Kennedy Amaya Caesar (Scooter), and Troi Scarlette.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lillie Richardson; son, Troy; daughters: Diana Richardson, Shonte (Benito) Hobson, and Kendra (Andre) Caesar; sisters: Diane (Willie) Peters, and Peggy Wilson; 5 grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.