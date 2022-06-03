Free N95 Masks Available At San Diego Pharmacies

The Strategic National Stockpile has distributed N95 respirators to pharmacy distribution centers throughout the country, a feat made possible by the Biden Administration who have promised to give away 400 million masks, free of charge.

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

To find a pharmacy near you that is giving away masks, visit the CDC mask finder here. and enter your zip code. Masks can be found either on tables near the pharmacy or by asking the pharmacist for them.

Local participating pharmacies:

Rite Aid #RA105646

1735 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92105

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. #09193

1380 S 43rd St, San Diego, CA 92113

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. #09138

1201 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. #08859

16 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910