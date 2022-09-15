Funeral services were held on 08/31/2022 at 31st Street Seventh Day Adventist Church, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Gloria May Johnson was born July 14, 1933, to the late Pink Johnson and Mary Moore Johnson in New Orleans, LA. Gloria and her siblings accepted Christ at an early age and were baptized at Greater New Guide Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA.

After graduating from Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, LA, she attended Southern University, where, after her sophomore year, she decided to be adventurous and move to California. It was also at this time that she met a Navy man, by the name of Anvil Johnson. She and Anvil were united in marriage in 1956, and from this union, eight children were born.

During the late sixties, Elder E.C. Ward of the 31st Street Seventh-Day-Adventist Church knocked on her door, offering Bible lessons. She accepted the lessons, and 31st Street Church became their church home.

Those who will be most profoundly deprived are her family members; children, Anvil Lamont Johnson and John Johnson, both of San Diego, CA, Dana Johnson (Melanie) of Murrietta, CA, Quetta Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Fabiola J. Ghebresillassie (Mihreteab), Mary Johnson, of San Diego, and Gloria Carmalina Johnson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Brooklyn, Frank, Aaron, Aman, Romel (Christina), Carly, Mari, John DeAngelo, Bowden, Braden; great-grandchildren; nieces, Chrystal D. Kelly, Cynthia Beardon, Carla D. Augustus; uncles, Voltaire Sterling and Elvin Sterling; one aunt, Audrey Sterling Brown all of Baton Rouge, LA; cousin Arnold Ray Gaines of Las Vegas, NV; cousin Diane Kelly Loggins of Yuma, AZ, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; George Johnson and Fred Johnson; sister, Lucille J. Dunbar; her grandparents, Chris Sterling, Sr. and Georgia Rucker Sterling; great-nephew Trevor Washington, Baton Rouge, LA.