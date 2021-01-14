Service was held privately. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Gordon Mark Evans, affectionately known as “Gordie” by family and friends, was born in San Diego , CA to Rachel and Walter Evans. He was the Apple of his mother’s eyes; but even with all the love she had for Gordie,she still had more love to give to her children, Haywood and Sheila, her Guardian son and daughter. Together they were a family.

Gordie worked several years at National Steel and Ship Builders in San Diego. After that and before his health began to fade, he was a wonderful caregiver for many years to his patient, Mike who was quite fond of Gordie.

Gordie was such a wonderful and devoted son. He took care of his beloved mother for many years until the day she passed away.

Gordie was known to some close friends and family as “GoGo” and “Gomez”. If you look at him enough, you can see a resemblance to Gomez Adams of The Addams Family TV Show.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Rachel Tucker;Step-father Robert Tucker; Brother Haywood; Uncles Simeon and Ernest “Sarge” Collier; and Aunts: Felisa “Kitty” Williams, Mary Agnes “Aggie Jackson,Birdie Baldwin and Tomasa “Bossie” Reed-Collier.

He is survived by his Sister Sheila Jackson, Niece: Katrina Ross,Nephews: Kaden Haywood Ross and Kobe Gordon Ross,Aunts: Nettie Collier and Adeline Alexander, Uncle: William “Pally” Collier and a host of cousins, friends and family.