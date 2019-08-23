Hope Scott Named to 2019 List of Most Influential Women in Corporate America

By The Oakland Post

Excelling as Blue Shield of California’s Vice Presi­dent, Chief Risk & Compli­ance Officer and having fun along the way, Hope Scott has recently been named as one of Savoy’s 2019 Most Influential Women in Corpo­rate America, a list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America with expertise in a range of industries.

Savoy Magazine is a na­tional publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the Af­rican-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and dis­tributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

Scott was one of dozens se­lected from an original field of 500 nominees. The selec­tion committee included the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with rep­resentatives from the academ­ic and business arenas. The committee reviewed informa­tion on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, founda­tions, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufac­turing and legal.

“I put in the time and hard work to earn a seat at the table,” Scott said. “When it wasn’t offered or wasn’t available to me, I took my­self to another table where my experience, talent, and vision were not only welcomed, but celebrated.” This mindset has aided in helping her garnish 30 years of legal practice ex­perience in the fields of health care and privacy law.

A highlight in Scott’s ca­reer is mentoring people and watching them succeed in their chosen fields. “I never do anything I don’t want to do, and I never stop having fun,” said Scott who encourages ev­eryone to enjoy life.

Scott joined Blue Shield of California in 2012 as the company’s Chief Privacy Of­ficer & Privacy Counsel. To­day, she leads and oversees the operations of Blue Shield of California’s corporate in­tegrity & risk management organization. Under her leadership, Blue Shield of California has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies six times.

Scott’s impressive career in healthcare includes leading privacy compliance in 27 countries and 53 U.S. states and jurisdictions.

Prior to joining Blue Shield, Scott was the Global Chief Privacy Officer and Senior Privacy Counsel for Cigna. She was also the principal of her own private law practice, focusing on providing legal and compliance counsel to health care providers and consumers, and she was senior counsel for Independence Blue Cross for 11 years.

Scott earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Bryn Mawr College and her Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post.