Funeral services were held on 08/26/2022 at Memory Chapel at Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

James D. Henderson was born on May 07, 1935, in Geneva, Alabama, to the late Rosa Lee Thomas and T.Y. Henderson. He was the middle son and was preceded in death by sister Liddie Mae Henderson-Bouie, and survived by brother Ronnie Jasper Henderson.

James D. Henderson met his wife Margie Betty Jean Jones-Henderson and married in Winterhaven, California. Margie preceded him in death. Their union was blessed with four children.

James D. Henderson joined the United States Navy. James Retired from U. S. Navy. James was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Taiwan). When James Henderson retired, he became a Reserve San Diego County Police Officer until he went to work as a Civil Service Employee in Point Loma, California.

James D. Henderson was a faithful member of Mount Erie Baptist Church. James Henderson was also the head cook at Mount Erie Christian Academy.

James Henderson was a Past Master raised a Master Mason in Gustavus A. Thompson #79. He served as the Worshipful Master and earned the title of Past Master. He was a faithful member of Gustavus A. Thompson #79. In addition, James Henderson was also a member of Ada B Cleveland Chapter #71 Order of Eastern Stars, where he served as a past Associate Patron. James was also a Worthy Patron.

James Henderson joined San Diego Consistory #91 and later was elevated to 33 Degree. Noble Henderson became a noble of the Mystic Shrine. He achieved the title of Past Potentate after successfully completing the requirement of being a Rabban and actual Potentate Temple Number #102 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.

James D. Henderson was called home on August 13th, 2022. James is survived by his brother Ronnie Jasper Henderson Rochester, New York. His children are David Lover (Sherretta) of Goodyear, Arizona; James D. Henderson Jr. (Janet) of San Diego; Cheryl Wilson of San Diego; and Toni Henderson of San Diego. James also has 3 sisters in law; Aldean Ford of Sacramento, CA; Exetta Lemons of Utah; Wilhelmina Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.