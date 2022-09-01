Funeral services were held on 08/15/2022 at Anderson Ragsdale Memory Chapel, with a burial following at Cypress View Mausoleum. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

On Wednesday, December 25, 1929, Geraldine Clark Pipkins became the fifth of nine children born to the late Willie James and Geneva Clark in San Diego, California. Born on Christmas Day and often referred to as a “Christmas Angel” by those who knew her well, at 92 years of life, she was called home on July 25, 2022.

Ms. Geraldine Pipkins was born and raised in San Diego, California. She attended Logan Elementary and Memorial Junior High School, graduating from San Diego High School. Her musical talent was recognized at an early age. She was musically known at her local church, Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion, and San Diego High School and was a member of the well-known San Diego High School Concert Choir.

A few of her music accompanist achievements are with the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, the California Ballet Company with special appearances in The San Diego Starlight Opera, Stage 7, San Diego Junior Theater, and a guest on the ABC television show, The New Love American Style. She also taught music to the young minds of elementary students.

For over thirty years, she served as accompanist and/or choir director for St. Paul United Methodist Church, Logan Temple A.C.E. Zion Church, Prince Chapel by The Sea A.M.E. CHURCH, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, and others in various San Diego Counties. Her words were that her relationship with God was through her music and her fingers were her voice.

She was a member of IONE Chapter #58 order of the Eastern Star. Ms. Pipkins also participated in and held membership in the National Associate of Negro Musicians and the National Associate of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club.

Many hearts are left heavy with the loss of this beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is survived by her three children, John Arthur Pipkins Jr., James Aaron Pipkins, and Pamela Azmi-Andrew. Three sisters, Virginia Jean McDonald, Essie Bowers, and Fannie C. Scott (Cornelius). Three grandchildren, Mañe Rich Andrew, Collette Pipkins, and Melissa Lee Neofotis (Christopher). Six great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.