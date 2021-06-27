James “Jimbo” Newton

James Newton, age 65, was born January 4, 1956, he was known to friends as Jim-Jim and Jimbo, passed away suddenly on May 31st in Lemon Grove, California. He was born in New Haven, CT, and is preceded in passing by his father, James C., and mother, Helena M. Newton.

He was a veteran of the US Army, and a 17-year Driver for the Greyhound Bus Company. His passion for mentoring younger drivers made him beloved even after he stopped working.

Jim’s altruistic spirit was his trademark. Always willing to help, and would feed anybody that happened to walk by while he was grilling. Giving strong advice when it was warranted and encouragement when it was needed. You could always find him sitting on his porch reading a book or listening to his music, while enjoying a beer. You could always count on getting a card when a birthday, holiday or anniversary was approaching, he never forgot the dates. He enjoyed sports and the Lakers were his team.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Tironda Newton of Hamden, CT, sister Patricia Newton of New Haven, CT, brothers Warren Newton of Federal Way, WA, Lawrence (Karen) Newton of Morgantown, PA; 4 grandchildren: Nandi, Vanessa, Julante, Joshua; 7 Nieces, 4 nephews, 17 Great Nieces and nephews, whom he considered like grandchildren, and a host of family and friends from around the country.

Jimbo will be surely missed but never forgotten…

In His words “I’m Out” …..

Love You Brother!