Janice Marie Hinds was born on December 11, 1960 to her parents James and Annie Bell Hinds in San Diego, California. She was the second youngest child of 9 children.

Janice attended Knox Elementary and graduated from San Diego High. Janice attended San Diego Mesa College, where she obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education.

At the young age of 18, Janice was in a car accident that left her paraplegic. Janice, affectionately known as “Mookie” by her family, will be remembered for her resilience, kindness, and strong personality. Janice was also a Breast Cancer survivor.

She was a true fighter who loved Jehovah, life, and friends and family. In 1987, Janice embarked on the most important journey of her life. She found Jehovah and became a witness. She was very involved in her congregation and remained consistent for the past 35 years.

Janice enjoyed fashion, makeup, and was dynamic at interior decorating.

Janice was called home to rest on July 27, 2023, after a long battle with several

health conditions.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents James Hinds and Annie Bell Hinds, her two brothers Martin Hinds and Marvin Hinds, and her sister Cynthia Malory.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters; Gwendolyn Mcbride- Hinds, Lueiza Young, and Linda Cantley, brothers; Rodney Hinds, Roscoe Hinds, and Terry Hinds, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.