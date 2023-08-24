Prince Alfred Weaver, Jr., a man of profound kindness, thoughtfulness, and selflessness, passed away on August 11, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Born on July 28, 1957, his life was a testament to his warm spirit and generous heart, which touched many lives throughout his 66 years.

Prince was a proud graduate of Crawford High School. He utilized his education and innate skills to build a successful career in the banking industry. He started his journey at the San Diego Trust Bank, where his dedication and hard work quickly became evident. His subsequent roles at Kaiser and the Bank of Commerce further solidified his standing as a highly respected professional within the financial sector.

Aside from his professional achievements, Prince was a man of diverse interests, which brought him great joy and allowed him to connect with many people. A passionate bowler, he could often be found at the local bowling alley, perfecting his game and sharing laughter with friends. Tennis was another sport he enjoyed, both as a player and spectator, showing his competitive spirit in every match.

Music was a significant part of Prince’s life, particularly jazz. He was a talented clarinet player and a devoted fan of Kenny G. He often spent evenings lost in the soothing rhythm of his music. His love for jazz was only paralleled by his love for football, with his loyalty to the Las Vegas Raiders, regardless of their performance in the season. His enthusiasm for the sport was infectious, making game days a joyous occasion for everyone around him.

Those who knew Prince were blessed to experience his kindness firsthand. His selfless nature was evident in the way he treated others, always prioritizing their needs above his own. His thoughtfulness showed in his actions, whether it was remembering a colleague’s birthday or offering help to a neighbor in need. His ability to inspire and uplift those around him was a rare gift, one that will be deeply missed.

Prince Alfred Weaver, Jr.’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many. His memory, however, will live on in the countless lives he touched with his kindness, his love for life, and his unwavering spirit. As we remember him, let us celebrate the life he led and the legacy he leaves behind.