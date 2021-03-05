Jay J. Hankins Jr.

Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 61st Street Church of Christ. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

I was born December 13, 1962, to Fritz Hankins Sr. and Lucille Bowman. Weighing only 2 pounds 8 ounces, the doctors did not expect me to survive. My grandmother Rosanna nicknamed me, “Joy”.

I faced many challenges. I was baptized at a young age. At fourteen, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease; I’ve had multiple surgeries, which kept me out of school. With determination and God’s strength, I graduated from Crawford High School.

I chased my dreams , on my road to entrepreneurship, I stopped by the San Diego Zoo, where I cared for animals and became a lifetime member. I have a passion for caring for animals, and own an African Grey named “Smokey”. I continued my life journey at Sam’s Club, dedicating 20 years of service. I perfected my janitorial craft to the extent that we named the new cleaning robot “Jay 2.0”.

Alas, I made it to my destination, “Mop and Glow Janitorial”; my own business and one of my greatest accomplishments. I was able to employ my brother, nephews, and friends. My business thrived for years until I became critically ill.

I loved my nieces and nephews like they were my own. I played an active role in their lives, and was affectionately known as “Uncle”.

My church home is at 61st Street Church of Christ. I am a faithful servant. Sunday evenings you will find me leading worship songs.

My life is a testament that God’s grace is sufficient. I spoke the word of God to those seeking refuge. My work here is done. I was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

I now entrust my legacy and memory to my devoted mother, Lucille Robinson; brothers, Melvin Goins and Keith Hankins; sisters, Sheila (Keith) Butler and Lisa (Randy) Cosby; nephews: Keith (Pam) Butler, Tranes Goins, Melvin Goins II, Keith Hankins and Lamont (Janine) Butler; nieces: Andrea Blankenship, and Deanna (Erik) Osakue and Alicia. Hankins; great-nieces, Kamryn and Amya; great-nephews: Quenton, Keiton, Langston, Chace, Seven, and Grayson; a host of other relatives, friends, and church family.