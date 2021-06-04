John Derrough

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Memory Chapel Of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, 5050 Federal Boulevard San Diego, CA 92102.

John Raymon Derrough, was born on March 3, 1943 in Palestine, Texas to Carrie Kelly Derrough and Johnnie Derrough.

John graduated from A.M. Story High School and entered the U.S. Navy in1962. His first tour of duty was with the USS Carter Hall which serviced ports in Vietnam

during Westpac trips until 1967. He was introduced to his pen pal, (Lucye) Jaine Mitchell, in1965 at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.

John and Jaine married on October 1, 1966. In 1967, John and Jaine had their first child Jovanna. He was transferred to Oxnard, CA. John was then transferred to Coronado, CA. He was discharged from the Navy and five days later in September, 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at March AFB in Riverside, CA. He was then transferred to Anderson, to Guam, in the Marianas Islands in 1972. John and Jaine lived on Guam until 1977 and he was then transferred to Edwards AFB, in Lancaster, CA. John was stationed at Edwards AFB until 1982 when he retired after 20 years military service.

After the military, John returned to San Diego and was employed by the city of

Coronado. John retired from the City of Coronado in 1997 with 15 years of service. He became the mayor of his street and initiated the Coolwater Dr Block Party for ten years., John passed away May 12, 2021. John was preceded in death by his parents, Lou Ella Carter, Jesse, Rene Nweze and Mildred Pope.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jaine, daughter Jovanna, son John Jr.;

grandchildren Jovanna Peterson, Alyssa Goodwin-Derrough , Ryan Derrough, Sasha Gausman, Sylvanna Derrough, Mikayla Derrough Harrell, Sienna Derrough,

and Emani Derrough; great-grandchildren Carson, Kennedy, Ella, and Jules.

Nieces and nephews Frederika Burton, Pamela Johnson Lee, Stephanie Carter Singleton, Carolyn Carter Carraway, Benjamin Carter, Rhonda Linton ,

Broderick Derrough, Marquis Derrough , and LaToria Derrough,

A special acknowledgment to his extended family circle: daughters of the heart,

Anitra Willis,Cylnthia Long, and LeShema Blake,granddaughters of the heart,

Asiah Williams and Chelsea Solis,and his Coolwater Drive family.